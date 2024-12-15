Global Piston Market Set For 5.6% Growth, Reaching $4.44 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Piston Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

How Significant is the Rise in the Piston Market?

The recent analysis of the piston market indicates a strong pattern of growth seen in the previous years. It is projected to grow from $3.40 billion in 2023 to $3.57 billion in 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.2%. This growth in the historic period is due to several factors such as expansion in automation, economic growth in emerging markets, and increasing trends of urbanization, growth in the agricultural sector, and rise in construction activities.

What is the Anticipated Growth of the Piston Market?

The market for pistons is expected to see robust growth in the coming years. It is predicted to grow to $4.44 billion in 2028, displaying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.6%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising automotive production, stringent emission norms, increasing demand for replacement pistons, growing demand for performance vehicles, and the expansion of the aerospace industry. The key trends shaping the market outlook include the development of lightweight materials, hybrid engines, advancements in manufacturing processes, a shift towards downsizing engines, and investment in infrastructure projects.

What is Propelling the Growth of the Piston Market?

The surge in the production and sale of vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the piston market in the years ahead. Every engine or motorized vehicle, designed to transport people or goods from one location to another, often requires pistons to convert the energy from fuel combustion into mechanical motion. This powers the vehicle's movement. Evidently, the increasing demand for mobility, advances in automotive technology, and economic growth enabling higher disposable incomes has led to a boost in vehicle production and sales. For instance, a report published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders in March 2024 reveals that the UK car production increased by 14.6%, reaching 79,907 units in February 2024. Hence, the growing production and sale of vehicles are boosting the growth of the piston market.

Which Companies Dominate the Piston Market?

Major companies operating in the piston market include Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd., PT Astra Otoparts Tbk, Mahle GmbH, Yoosung Enterprise Co. Ltd., KSPG Automotive Brazil, Cosworth Ltd., Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd., Menon Pistons Ltd., Yuhuan HUIYU Tappet Co. Ltd., CP-Carrillo Inc., Elgin Industries Inc., Wiseco Inc., Teksid S.p.A., JE Pistons Inc., Federal-Mogul Corporation, Honda Foundry Co. Ltd., India Pistons Limited, Diamond Pistons Inc., Ross Racing Pistons Co., Arias Pistons Ltd., ART Metal Mfg. Co. Ltd., Capricorn Automotive Ltd., CP Pistons, Meteor Piston S.r.l., Wossner Pistons Inc.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Piston Market?

Leading companies operating in the piston market are emphasizing on developing technologies such as additively manufactured car engine pistons, aimed at reducing weight and optimizing material utilization for improved engine function. For instance, in May 2022, XJet Ltd., an Israel-based provider of 3D printing solutions for metal and ceramic, released an additively manufactured car engine piston made entirely of ceramic for Spyros Panopoulos Automotive SPA. The innovative piston design uses additive manufacturing to customize the component's structure in line with the forces exerted on it. This balance between material optimization and maintaining essential properties like strength and temperature resistance results in a lightweight, robust, and complex structure that is essential for the high-performance engine of the Chaos Ultracar.

How Is The Piston Market Segmented?

The piston market is segmented as follows:

1 By Piston Type: Trunk Piston, Crosshead Piston, Slipper Piston, Deflector Piston

2 By Material Type: Steel, Aluminum

3 By Piston Coating Type: Thermal Barrier Coating Piston, Dry Film Lubricating Coating Piston, Oil Shedding Coating Piston

4 By Application: Automotive, Marine, Aerospace, Industrial Machinery, Power Generation, Construction Equipment

Regional Insights: Which Region Dominates the Piston Market?

In 2023, North America stood out as the largest region in the piston market. However, Asia-Pacific is foreseen to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast years. The analysis encapsulates various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

