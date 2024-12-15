Key Phone Tripod Market Trend 2024-2033: Smart Modular Solutions With AI-Powered Tripod

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Phone Tripod Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2024

The phone tripod market size has grown rapidly in recent years, and this expansion is set to continue. From a market worth $3.05 billion in 2023, the phone tripod industry will grow to $3.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10%. This marked growth can be attributed to an increasing demand for high-quality visual content, the surging trend of remote work and online communication, an expansive use of the internet, broadening e-commerce channels, and the rising popularity of content creation across platforms such as YouTube and Instagram.

Are We Looking at a Surge in the Phone Tripod Market Size?

Indeed, the exponential growth in the phone tripod market is expected to surge in the coming years. Current projections have placed the market's value at $4.94 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 10.2%. This foreseeable upswing can be attributed to robust smartphone sales, expanding internet access, an increasing number of travelers and food bloggers, and a rise in the requirement for capturing video in professional 4K quality.

Propelling this market expansion are major trends including technological advancements, new product launches of phone tripods, versatile tripods with multifunctional features such as integrated lights and AI-driven stabilization, and designs emphasising portability for on-the-go users. Additionally, the introduction of more pocketable and compact versions of phone tripods also contributes to this growth.

What's Driving the Demand for Phone Tripods?

The catalyst propelling the growth of the phone tripod market is the booming demand for smartphones. These handheld devices, blending the functionalities of a mobile phone with advanced computing capabilities, are growing at breakneck speed. This surge can be attributed to an increased internet penetration, affordability and diverse pricing, changing consumer behavior, and fashion and social influence. Enhancing the appeal of these smartphones for photography and videography are phone tripods, attracting content creators. A testament to this growth, the UK-based B2B platform Business of Apps reported a 3.9% growth compared to 2022 with a total of 148.2 billion apps and games downloaded in 2023.

Key Players Steering the Phone Tripod Market

Major companies operating in the phone tripod market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Canon Inc., Nikon Corporation, Vanguard World LLC, Manfrotto Ltd., Targus Corporation, Peak Design LLC, and others. These market stalwarts are innovating new products to keep in step with latest technology and trends.

What Trends Define the Phone Tripod Market Innovation?

Developing smart modular solutions, such as AI-powered smartphone tripods, are setting the trend to attract tech-savvy users, enhance product differentiation, and drive growth in this competitive market. The AI-powered smartphone tripod offers advanced face-tracking and 360° rotation without needing apps, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth. It enables enhanced video and photo capture with automated precision. For instance, Hohem Technology, a China-based camera equipment manufacturer, launched an advanced AI-powered 360° smartphone tripod in July 2022, which operates without apps, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth, appreciably enhancing user experience.

How is the Phone Tripod Market Organized?

The phone tripod market is segmented according to:

1 Type: Traditional, Tabletop, Flexible

2 Connectivity: Wireless, Wired

3 Size: Up to 10 Inches, 11-20 Inches, 21-30 Inches, Above 30 Inches

4 Sales Channel: Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Department Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Other Sales Channels

What Does the Regional Landscape Look Like?

North America emerged as the largest regional market for phone tripods in 2023. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to see the fastest growth in the coming period. The phone tripod market report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

