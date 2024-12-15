Global Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market Set For 9.9% Growth, Reaching $3.29 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cartridges Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Pharmaceutical cartridges have seen significant growth in recent years , reflecting a thriving pharmaceutical industry and increased demand for convenient drug delivery systems. The pharmaceutical cartridges global market size is expected to grow from $2.05 billion in 2023 to $2.25 billion in 2024, yielding a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.8%. This growth can be attributed to government initiatives for immunization programs, demand for safe and convenient drug delivery systems, expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, growth in pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, and the emergence of biologics and biosimilars.

Projected Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market Size by 2028

Looking into the future, the size of the pharmaceutical cartridges market is expected to reach $3.29 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.9%. This robust growth can be credited to an increase in injectable drug therapies, a rise in the self-administration of drugs, a growing demand for customized drug delivery solutions, a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and an increased focus on patient compliance. An important part of the growth puzzle is the prevalence of diabetes.

What is Driving the Growth of the Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market?

A major driver for the growth of the pharmaceutical cartridges market is the increasing incidence of diabetes, a chronic ailment in which the body's ability to regulate blood sugar glucose levels is hindered due to insufficient insulin production or ineffective insulin use. Empirical evidence shows diabetes prevalence being driven by rising obesity rates, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, aging populations, and genetic predispositions. Pharmaceutical cartridges are integral to the management of diabetes, as they deliver precise doses of insulin for efficient and controlled blood sugar regulation. Diabetes management is getting even more effective with recent technological advancements.

Who Are the Prominent Industry Players in the Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market?

Major companies operating in the pharmaceutical cartridges market include Merck KGaA, Becton Dickinson and Company BD, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Clariant AG, Terumo Corporation, Catalent Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Schott AG, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Dätwyler Holding Inc., Camfil AB, Stevanato Group S.p.A., groninger and Co. GmbH, Shandong Medicinal Glass Co. Ltd., Ypsomed AG, SGD Pharma, Consort Medical plc

What are the Emerging Trends in the Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market?

Major companies in the pharmaceutical cartridges market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as advanced self-administration systems, that facilitate patient administration of large volumes of biologics at home. These are not only making treatment more convenient for patients but also reducing healthcare costs.

How is the Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market Segmented?

The pharmaceutical cartridges market can be segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Dual Chamber Cartridges, Large-Volume Cartridges

2 By Material Type: Glass Cartridges, Plastic Cartridges, Rubber

3 By Application: Dental Anesthesia, Pen Injectors, Autoinjectors, Wearable Injectors

4 By End Use: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Research Organizations, Other End Uses

Regional Insights into the Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical cartridges market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

