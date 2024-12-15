Obituary- Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away At 73. A Look At Tabla Maestro's Life

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ustad Zakir Hussain, the revered Tabla maestro, passed away on December 15, 2024, in San Francisco at the age of 73 due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Hindustan Times reported.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, India, Zakir Hussain was the eldest son of the legendary Tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha.

Immersed in from an early age, Zakir Hussain began performing across India by the age of 12, showcasing his prodigious talent and following in his father's illustrious footsteps.

Over a remarkable career spanning six decades, Ustad Zakir Hussain became a prominent figure in Indian classical music and made a mark in the hallowed precincts of global musical theatre. He was known for his virtuosic skills and innovative contributions, which transcended traditional boundaries.

Ustad Zakir Hussain 's collaborations with renowned artists from various genres significantly enriched the global musical landscape.

Musical maestros, Ustad Zakir Hussain, left, and Pandit Ravi Shankar, right, performed together after a gap of 15 years in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Feb. 11, 2006.

Hussain's groundbreaking project in 1973 with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram fused Indian classical music with jazz elements, creating a new genre that captivated audiences worldwide.

Ustad Zakir Husain also worked with legendary artists including sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar and late George Harrison of The Beatles.

Ustad Zakir Hussain's performances were nothing short of mesmerizing. Whether performing in intimate settings or grand concert halls such as Carnegie Hall in New York or the Royal Albert Hall in London, his mastery over rhythm and ability to convey deep emotion through the tabla captivated audiences worldwide.

Zakir Hussain was known for his energetic yet graceful playing, often improvising with a rare sense of spontaneity and connection to his fellow musicians.