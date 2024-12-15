Latest: At Least 25 More Palestinians Murdered By Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 16 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 25 more Palestinians were murdered last night, in two Israeli airstrikes, targeting a school, sheltering displaced people, and a civil defence centre, in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian sources.

Marwan al-Hams, an official at Gaza-based authorities, said that, about 21 Palestinians were murdered, in an Israeli on a school for displaced people, in Khan Younis, while dozens of others, mostly women and children, were injured.

A Xinhua photographer at the scene witnessed bloodied bodies of the dead and wounded, among the rubble of the top floor of the school, which belongs to The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

As usual, there was no immediate comment from the bloodthirsty Israeli military, on the attack.

In central Gaza, four members of the civil defence, including a journalist, were murdered in an airstrike, targeting an emergency post, in the middle of the Nuseirat refugee camp, sources said.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the civil defence in Gaza, accused the Israeli regime of committing a“heinous crime” against the civil defence teams.“The victims were carrying out their humanitarian and national duties when they were brutally murdered,” he said.– NNN-WAFA

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said in a press statement that among the dead was a journalist named Ahmed Al-Louh, who worked as a photographer for Qatar's Al Jazeera TV. However, the Israeli army accused him of being a military operative for the Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza.

In a statement issued later in the day, the Israeli army said its air force targeted a site in the Nuseirat camp used by“terrorists” to plan and carry out attacks against the Israeli Defense Forces.

Israel has been waging a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 44,976, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

