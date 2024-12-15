VIDEO: Ustad Zakir Hussain Fills In As Ali Akbar Khan Replaces A Broken String On His Sarod

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ustad Zakir Hussain, the legendary Tabla maestro, has often been celebrated for his profound collaborations with many of India's most iconic musicians, including the esteemed Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. After reports of Zakir Hussain started doing the rounds, an old video emerged of the two maestros.

In the old video, a very young Ustad Zakir Hussian is seen filling in as the great Ali Akbar Khan replaces a broken string on his Sarod.

The chain of events happened so smoothly, that a listener of Indian classical would not easily notice a break in the performance.

Together, Ustad Zakir Hussain and Ali Akbar Khan created memorable performances that not only highlighted their individual virtuosity but also enriched the Indian classical music landscape. Their collaborations included live concerts and recordings that have become cherished by audiences worldwide.

Over the years, Zakir Hussain has been known to maintain a balance between traditional music and experimentation. Besides his father, Allah Rakha, the list of legends he has accompanied on stage over the last five decades reads like a who's who of Indian classical music - Pandit Ravi Shankar, sarod masters Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, santoor great Pt Shivkumar Sharma, flautist Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, vocalists Pandit Jasraj, Kishori Amonkar and dozens of others both from Hindustani and Carnatic streams.

Ustad Zakir Hussain also accompanied Kathak legend Pt Birju Maharaj and thumri doyenne Shobha Gurtu.

Besides the sheer brilliance of his playing, Ustad Zakir Hussain's charisma and stage presence has ensured that he is the best-known of the living tabla maestros. Besides the traditional rhythmic patterns of the Punjab gharana which he represents, his stage performances are often punctuated with a display of spontaneous sense of humor.