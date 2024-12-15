Bruneian Military Personnel Return From UN Peacekeeping Mission
Date
12/15/2024 10:09:14 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Dec 16 (NNN-ANN) – Twenty-nine Bruneian military personnel, returned from a United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission on Saturday, according to Brunei's Ministry of Defence.
The troop comprises three officers and 26 other ranks, two of whom are female personnel, and they safely returned to Brunei Darussalam on Saturday afternoon, according to the Defence Ministry.
They have completed a 12-month deployment with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), according to local daily, Borneo Bulletin.
The Royal Brunei armed forces has continuously contributed to the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission since 2008, demonstrating its commitment to international peace and stability.– NNN-ANN
MENAFN15122024000200011047ID1108995602
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.