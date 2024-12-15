Bruneian Military Personnel Return From UN Peacekeeping Mission

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Dec 16 (NNN-ANN) – Twenty-nine Bruneian military personnel, returned from a United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission on Saturday, according to Brunei's of Defence.

The troop comprises three officers and 26 other ranks, two of whom are female personnel, and they safely returned to Brunei Darussalam on Saturday afternoon, according to the Defence Ministry.

They have completed a 12-month deployment with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), according to local daily, Borneo Bulletin.

The Royal Brunei has continuously contributed to the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission since 2008, demonstrating its commitment to international peace and stability.– NNN-ANN

