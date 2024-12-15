Gracie Abrams' 2025 North American Tour: Dates, Cities, And Special Guest Revealed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pop sensation Gracie Abrams is set to bring her highly anticipated The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour to North America in summer 2025. This leg of the tour includes performances in iconic venues across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with special guest Role Model joining her for all North American dates.

The North American schedule kicks off on July 23, 2025, with a two-night stop at Boston's TD Garden, followed by back-to-back shows at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on July 26, 2025. Abrams will then take the stage at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 28 and 29, 2025, marking one of the tour's most highly anticipated stops.

The journey continues in August, with performances at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on August 6 and 7, and two shows at the stunning Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on August 11 and 12. The North American run wraps up in Mexico City with two electrifying nights at the Pepsi Center WTC on August 26 and 27, 2025.





Abrams's collaboration with Role Model as a supporting act adds an exciting dimension to the tour, promising fans unforgettable evenings of music and artistry.

Tickets for the North American dates are expected to sell quickly, with presales started. Fans can visit Gracie Abrams' official website for details on ticket availability and VIP packages.

This North American tour marks a major milestone in Abrams' career as she continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her chart-topping hits and dynamic performances.

Gracie Abrams: A voice for a new generation

Since her debut in 2019, Gracie Abrams has captivated listeners with her emotionally raw and intimate songwriting, earning a reputation as one of the most compelling voices of her generation. Inspired by her idol, Joni Mitchell, Abrams began her journey as a songwriter at just eight years old, and by her late teens, she had cultivated a devoted fanbase drawn to her honest, heart-rending lyrics.