EAM Jaishankar Meets President Dissanayake, Highlights Sri Lanka's Role In India's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) External Affairs (EAM) S. Jaishankar, on Sunday met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is on a three-day state visit to New Delhi, and highlighted the "island nation's prominent role in India's Neighbourhood First policy and SAGAR Outlook".

He further affirmed confidence that President Dissanayake's talks with Prime Minister Modi on Monday will lead to greater cooperation between New Delhi and Colombo.

This marks President Dissanayake's first official visit to India since taking office in September.

"Pleased to call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the start of his first State Visit to India. Sri Lanka is key to both India's Neighbourhood First policy and SAGAR Outlook. Confident that the talks with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow will lead to greater trust and deeper cooperation," the EAM said in a post on X.

Earlier, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake said he held "fruitful discussions on the matters of mutual interest" during his meetings with EAM Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"Arrived in New Delhi today (December 15) at approximately 5:30 p.m., warmly welcomed by L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, and other distinguished officials. Held fruitful discussions tonight with S. Jaishankar and Ajit Doval on matters of mutual interest," Dissanayake wrote on X.

President Dissanayake arrived in India on a state visit on Sunday.

He was received by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan. During his visit from December 15 to 17, Dissanayake will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

"Sri Lanka is India's closest maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and holds a central place in the Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Speaking about the significance of the visit, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised the shared vision of collaboration between the two nations.

He described the visit as an opportunity to "deepen ties and add momentum to the people-centric partnership" that defines India-Sri Lanka relations.

Apart from political engagements, the Sri Lankan President will also attend business events in the national capital, signalling a focus on strengthening economic ties and exploring new trade partnerships.

Earlier in October, EAM Jaishankar called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties to benefit the people of India and Sri Lanka.

President Dissanayake's visit is expected to address key areas of mutual interest, including maritime security, trade, and regional stability. With both nations facing common challenges and opportunities in the region, the visit is poised to strengthen their long-standing partnership and pave the way for greater collaboration in the future.