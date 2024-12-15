Elon Musk's Mother Maye Musk Reveals Insights Into Son's Growing Bond With Donald Trump

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, recently shared insights into her son's growing with President-elect Donald as they spend more time together ahead of Inauguration Day next month. Maye, speaking with Fox Business, revealed that the two men are developing a strong rapport.

“They do get along well,” Maye Musk told the news outlet.“I think Trump just likes someone he can completely trust who doesn't have any alternative motives,” she was also quoted as saying.

Thanksgiving bond: Elon and Barron talk Mars

Maye shared a special moment from the Thanksgiving holiday, where her son connected with Trump's youngest son , Barron . According to Maye, the two bonded over their shared interest in space exploration.

“At the Thanksgiving dinner, Barron and Elon were talking planets,” Maye said.“[Barron's] 18 years old. They were discussing all the different planets and why Mars is the best place to start a new civilization. And I was very impressed with him, too.”

Musk's commitment to America's future

Maye also praised Elon Musk's intentions to contribute positively to the future of America, highlighting his dedication to innovation and progress. She expressed that Trump has demonstrated transparency and honesty in his leadership proposals.

“My son wants 'to do good things' for America,” Maye said as per the news report.“I think Trump just wants everything to be honest and open so that you know where your tax dollars are going. He's not going to be mean to people... I think we're all going to be happier.”

Musk's role in Government Efficiency

Elon Musk , the CEO of Tesla , SpaceX , Neuralink , and X (formerly Twitter), has been stepping into a more active political role. Notably, Musk has been appointed as a co-head of the first-ever Department of Government Efficiency . His increasing public engagements with Trump include appearances on Capitol Hill and other key events.