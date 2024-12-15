Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' To Release On THIS Date Netizens React To Baahubali Star's New Avatar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Anushka Shetty starrer 'Ghaati' in the news after the makers announced its release date on Sunday. Film Trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a post on X described Anushka Shetty's upcoming movie as a 'riveting saga' and he mentioned that 'The Lady Superstar is back' with Ghaati.



“A gripping tale revenge, redemption and retribution where a victim turned criminal rises to a status of legend,” Ramesh Bala's post on X reads.

Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi helmed film is Anushka's next PAN-India film after blockbuster Baahubali series in which she will appear in a completely new avatar. Its star cast features Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, John Vijay John Vijay, Vikram Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, Ravindra Vijay, Devika Priyadarshini, Chaitanya Rao, Sudhasri Madhusmita and Raghav Rudra Mulpuru apart from lead actress Anushka Shetty.

Ghaati release date

Ghaati team announced that the film will hit the big screen worldwide on April 18 next year. The makers shared a poster of the movie on X with the caption, "The Queen, at her best, will reign at the box office. #Ghaati GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 18th APRIL, 2025. In Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam."

Following success of 2010 film 'Vedam,' Anushka collaborated with director Krish for the second time. Produced under the banner UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments , will be released in various languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Notably, Anushka Shetty will make her Malayalam debut with the upcoming film 'Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer.' Rojin Thomas directorial film stars Jayasurya Jayan in the lead role alongside Anushka.

Excited Anushka Shetty fans for the much-awaited 'Ghaati' strongly reacted to this post as one user stated,“Waiting Lady Super Star.” Another user wrote,“Whoever dressed her up....kudos to you....she looks very much relatable ...great.” A third user commented,“Face off with Rajasaab in 2nd week,” as Prabhas's upcoming film, 'The Raja Saab' is set to debut on April 10. A fourth user remarked,“I'm seated already.”