Power Outages To Be In Effect On Mon 7:00 To 20:00
Date
12/15/2024 3:09:55 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, December
16, electricity outage schedules for households will operate from 07:00 to 20:00, while for industry and businesses, restrictions will apply from 07:00 to 21:00.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the national energy company Ukrenergo on facebook .
The timing and extent of restrictions for residential consumers will be as follows:
07:00 – 08:00 – one outage group,
08:00 – 12:00 – two outage groups,
12:00 – 15:00 – one and a half outage groups,
15:00 – 17:00 – two outage groups,
17:00 – 19:00 – one and a half outage groups,
19:00 – 20:00 – one outage group.
For industry and businesses, power limitation schedules will be implemented from 07:00 to 21:00.
Ukrenergo reminded that the reason for the restrictions is damage to energy facilities caused by Russian missile and drone attacks in November and December.
The timing and extent of restrictions during the day may change. Up-to-date information on outage schedules can be found on regional power companies' websites or official social media pages.
As reported earlier, unified hourly outage schedules will begin operating across all regions on Monday, December 16.
