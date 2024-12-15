Schools Reopen In Syria Boys And Girls Return To Classrooms

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International outlets have reported that schools in Syria, which had been closed due to recent developments, reopened today on Sunday, December 15.

Reuters reported that officials in Syria reopened schools one week after the events that led to the overthrow of the Assad regime.

Officials from the new Syrian stated that most schools across the country reopened today, marking the first day of the workweek in most Arab countries.

According to Reuters, a school principal in Damascus stated,“Everything is fine. We are fully prepared. We worked for two or three days to ensure the school was ready for the safe return of students.”

One student in Damascus also told Reuters,“I am optimistic and very happy.”

The reopening of schools in Syria signifies a step toward normalcy after significant political changes in the country. It reflects a desire to restore stability and provide students with the opportunity to resume their education in a new political environment.

The positive attitudes of students and teachers indicate a hopeful outlook for Syria's future, despite the ongoing challenges. The smooth reopening of schools is an encouraging sign that the country is making efforts to rebuild and move forward after years of conflict.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram