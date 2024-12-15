Far-right factions in Israel rapidly advance their plans to Judaize Jerusalem, surrounding West Bank

(MENAFN) The far-right factions in Israel are rapidly advancing their plans to Judaize Jerusalem and the surrounding West Bank by using settlement expansion as a key tool to seize more Palestinian land. One major focus is the settlement of Ma'ale Adumim, located east of Jerusalem, which is being expanded as part of a broader strategy to annex it to the city, falsely presenting it as the "capital" of Israel. The Israeli government's ministers, particularly those from the extreme right, are driving efforts to extend Ma'ale Adumim's reach by adding thousands of dunums of land, displacing Palestinian residents, and increasing the settler population from the current 41,000 to a much larger number. This expansion will form a large settlement city, consuming significant parts of Jerusalem and the West Bank.



The Ma'ale Adumim settlement will greatly benefit from this mega-settlement plan, as the area is set to grow by 2,600 dunams to the south, creating a continuous settlement chain that stretches towards other Israeli settlements. In addition, plans are underway to expand settlements in the West Bank, such as Kedar and Migdal Oz, by adding more land and new housing units. Last year alone, over 50,000 dunams of West Bank land were confiscated for settlement purposes, and the Israeli government is now aiming to seize an additional 24,000 dunams, classifying them as "state land." A significant aspect of this plan is the appropriation of 20,000 dunams from the Jordan Valley, a crucial strategic area, to expand the "Yafit" settlement, further displacing Palestinian residents. This move is part of a broader strategy led by Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich, which seeks to undermine the Palestinian Authority and prevent the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital.



The Israeli government's Judaization efforts in Jerusalem include increasing settler control over Palestinian properties, such as in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and expanding settlements in key areas like Gilo, Katamon, and Gunnim, with plans to build 740 new settlement units. This will further entrench the occupation and the eviction of Palestinian families. At the same time, Smotrich's plan involves dismantling the "Civil Administration," which was established after the Camp David Accords and has been responsible for managing various Palestinian affairs under Israeli control. This move is seen as a step towards fully annexing the West Bank and dissolving the Palestinian Authority, turning remaining Palestinian lands into isolated areas governed by local councils, rather than an independent state. The expansion of settlements and the erosion of Palestinian governance are crucial steps in Israel's long-term strategy to permanently alter the demographic and political landscape of the region.

