Belgravia High School Shatters Records With Historic Achievements At 2024 Outstanding Learners Award Ceremony

In a historic celebration of academic excellence, Belgravia High School's 2024 Outstanding Learners Award Ceremony marked a groundbreaking moment for the school as five students earned the Highest Marks in the World in their respective subjects. This unprecedented feat highlighted the school's continued commitment to nurturing global talent and cemented its reputation as one of the leading educational institutions in Qatar and beyond.

5 subject awards of the Highest Mark in the World:



Mohammad Nidal Afana made history by achieving the Highest Marks in the World in three IAS subjects: IAS Biology, IAS Chemistry, and IAS Physics. This record-breaking accomplishment was described as unparalleled, particularly due to the rigor of these subjects.

Jhoun Shahda earned the Highest Mark in the World for iGCSE Mathematics, setting a new benchmark for academic excellence at Belgravia High. Malika Ali Hashem achieved the Highest Mark in the World for IAS Arabic, showcasing exceptional linguistic and academic abilities.

National and regional achievements:



Mohammed Elhissi earned the Highest Mark in Qatar for iGCSE Arabic.

Alexia Vasile secured the Highest Mark in Qatar for IAL Psychology.

Omar Baba earned the Highest Mark in the Middle East for iGCSE Chemistry. Adam Al-Hajj achieved the Highest Mark in the Middle East for iGCSE English Language.

Additional honours:



A total of 21 High Achievers were recognized for excelling in most or all of their subjects. 9 Outstanding Learner Awards were presented to students for their exceptional academic achievements, both nationally and internationally.

The evening began with an inspiring National Anthem and a Quran Recitation, followed by speeches from students and staff. A particularly moving moment was Principal Sdaqat Jabeen's address after she received the prestigious Outstanding Pearson School Award.

The event concluded with a sense of pride as faculty, families, and peers celebrated the dedication and hard work of these outstanding students. With such extraordinary achievements, Belgravia High School continues to inspire future generations to aim higher and achieve even greater success in the years to come.