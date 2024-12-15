Scholz describes talking to Putin as ‘frustrating’

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed frustration over his recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where the latter repeated his stance on the Ukraine conflict without showing any willingness to change. Speaking on RTL during a year-end review, Scholz acknowledged that the call, which was his first with since December 2022, was unproductive as Putin merely reiterated his usual positions. Despite this, Scholz stated that he would be open to speaking with Putin again, though he expects the conversation to merely restate Germany's demands, with little chance of compliance from the Russian leader.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Scholz for engaging with Putin, warning that further talks could undermine Western efforts to isolate Russia. He emphasized Ukraine's insistence on a genuine peace, not one based on compromise. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the conversation as direct but ultimately unfruitful, with both leaders maintaining their respective positions.



Scholz’s leadership is under scrutiny following the collapse of his coalition in November, leading to a confidence vote in the German parliament next Monday. If he fails to secure support, Germany could face snap elections. The outcome of the upcoming US presidential election could also influence Western strategies on Ukraine, as President-elect Donald Trump has suggested he could bring an end to the conflict quickly, possibly reducing aid to Kiev.

