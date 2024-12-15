Assad’s party announces suspension of work

(MENAFN) The Baath Party of former Syrian President Bashar Assad has announced the suspension of its activities after opposition forces, led by the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the Free Syrian Army, took control of Damascus. This forced Assad to flee to Russia, where he has been granted asylum.



In a statement published by the Syrian newspaper Al Watan, the Baath Party explained that it had suspended its operations due to the ongoing political, social, and economic crisis, considering national interests. The party also stated that all its assets, including weapons, would be transferred to the ministries of interior and finance.



The Baath Party, which rose to power in Syria after the 1963 military coup, was led by Assad’s father, Hafez Assad, from 1970 until his death in 2000, after which leadership passed to Bashar Assad. Meanwhile, Syrian caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir announced that his government would continue functioning until March 1, 2025, when a new permanent cabinet is expected to be formed. The new government plans to reorganize the military, dissolve the old security services, and abolish Syria’s existing anti-terrorism laws.

