(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has warned that the West will "betray" Ukraine by agreeing to a redrawing of its borders, amid a failed attempt to weaken Russia through sanctions. Fico, who has been at odds with EU and policies on the Ukraine conflict, expressed concern that Ukraine will lose up to a third of its territory and will not be invited to NATO. He suggested that security guarantees for Ukraine could include the presence of foreign troops.



Since taking office, Fico has distanced Slovakia from providing military aid to Ukraine, even after surviving a shooting incident allegedly related to his stance. In an interview with Brazil’s Folha de S. Paulo, Fico argued that Russia is gaining more territory and that sanctions against Russia have not been effective. He added that the Ukraine conflict was a "lost cause" for Kiev and that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia were the only way forward.



Fico also emphasized that, under his leadership, Slovakia would oppose Ukraine’s NATO accession, though he is open to Ukraine joining the EU. He expressed hope for a "constructive approach" from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to end the war and restore relations with Russia. Fico concluded that once the conflict ends, relations with Russia would return to normal, with many countries eager to engage in trade with Moscow.

