Iranian supreme president lists authorities he claims are behind Assad’s overthrowing

(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali has accused the US and Israel of orchestrating the removal of former Syrian President Bashar Assad. In a speech to thousands on Wednesday, Khamenei dismissed suggestions that Iran had been weakened by recent developments in the Middle East, particularly the sudden offensive by armed opposition groups in Syria, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The quickly captured several key cities, including the capital Damascus, forcing Assad to flee to Russia, where he was granted asylum.



Khamenei described the events in Syria as the result of a “joint American-Zionist plot” and emphasized that despite these challenges, the Iranian-backed “Resistance Front” in the Middle East would remain powerful and continue to grow. He assured his audience that Iran would emerge stronger, predicting the eventual expulsion of the US from the region.



US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier linked Assad's ouster to efforts by their respective countries to weaken Iran and its allies, including Hezbollah. Biden claimed that US actions, such as sanctions and military presence, had shifted the balance of power in the Middle East, while Netanyahu emphasized that Israeli strikes on military facilities in Syria were part of the strategy to weaken Iran and Hezbollah.

