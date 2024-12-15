Qatarenergy Expands Namibia Upstream Footprint Acquires Interest In Offshore Exploration Block

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy has entered into an agreement with Harmattan Limited (HEL), an indirect subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, to acquire a working interest in the Exploration License and Petroleum Agreement for Block 2813B (PEL0090), offshore Namibia.

Pursuant to the agreement, QatarEnergy will acquire a 27.5% interest, while HEL (the operator) will retain a 52.50% interest.

The other partners on the block are Trago Energy Limited and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), each holding a 10% interest.

Commenting on the occasion, HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, who is also the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said:“This agreement demonstrates our commitment to continue expanding our upstream footprint in Namibia, and the strengthening of our partnership with our valued partner Chevron.”

Minister Al-Kaabi added: "Following successful drilling operations in our other acreage in Namibia, we look forward to soon begin drilling the first exploration well on this block. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Namibian authorities and our partners for their support.”

Block 2813B (PEL0090) lies about 200 kilometers offshore Namibia and approximately 70 kilometers north of QatarEnergy's Venus discovery.

The License covers an area of 5,433 km2, in water depth of 2,400 to 3,300 meters.

