JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury Returns for its 8th Edition: A Thrilling Battle of Man and Machine Against Nature in Arunachal Pradesh's Tropical Jungles

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru | 12 December 2024– The much-anticipated 8th Edition of JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury set to ignite the adventurous spirit of motorsport enthusiasts kick started today. The event was flagged- off from the iconic Golden Pagoda Complex, Khongmukham in Namsai District, with Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Chowna Mein, presiding over the ceremonial launch along with Mr Hari Singh, Head of Operations, JK Tyre Motorsport.



JK Tyre has been associated with this event since its inception and has been pivotal in elevating this off-roading extravaganza to national prominence. By partnering with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and supporting the Orange Festival, JK Tyre has played an instrumental role in promoting adventure tourism and fostering local development in the quaint town of Dambuk.



The JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury continues to attract off-roading stalwarts and adventure seekers from across the country, delivering an unparalleled experience in motorsport excellence against the raw backdrop of Arunachal Pradesh's wilderness.



Shri Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh expressed his vision for the event's future, "We aim to take this incredible festival to an international level next year, showcasing not just the spirit of competition but also the rich culture and natural beauty of Arunachal Pradesh.”



As a marquee motorsport spectacle, the event has cemented itself as an integral part of the annual Orange Festival of Adventure & Music, held amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Dambuk. This unique and vibrant festival offers a blend of music and performances by renowned artistes from across the world, adventure and cultural experiences promises electrifying performances by renowned artistes.



Now in its 8th year, the competition showcases not only the indomitable human spirit but also celebrates Arunachal Pradesh's natural beauty and adventurous charm.



Reflecting on the event's legacy, Mr. Sanjay Sharma, Head-Corporate Communication & Motorsport, JK Tyre, stated, " The North-East holds a unique significance in our motorsport journey, and we sincerely appreciate the support of the Arunachal Pradesh government in fostering and developing a motorsport culture in the state. JK Tyre remains committed to nurturing motorsport talent in India and promoting off-roading as a thrilling and inclusive sport for all. The 8th edition of JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury is not just about motorsports; it’s a testament to human endurance and the spirit of adventure.”



Over the course of three adrenaline-charged days, 25 teams hailing from across India, including Karnataka, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, and other states, will test their grit, skills, and machines in the rugged tropical terrain of Dambuk and Namsai Districts. Among the frontrunners are the defending champions Team MOCCA from Arunachal Pradesh, who are geared up to defend their title in this ultimate battle of "Man vs. Nature." Multiple times off-roading champion from Coorg Chethan Chengappa along with his co-driver Sanoj S is also participating and will be a tough competition.



The JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury has also positioned itself as a key calendar event for the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, drawing tourists, adventure lovers, and music enthusiasts alike. The festival's global appeal continues to grow, making it a must-attend event on the motorsport and adventure tourism map. As engines roar and adrenaline soars, this edition promises a one-of-a-kind motorsport spectacle, blending adventure, culture, and unparalleled natural beauty.







