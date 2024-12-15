ZEE Entertainment announces Agency Premier League T20 ahead of DP World ILT20 Season 3

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13th December 2024: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), the official broadcaster of the DP World International League T20, is set to engage prominent agencies with its inaugural Agency Premier League T20, which will be held in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. The Bengaluru leg will be graced by popular Kannada actor, director, and television presenter Ramesh Aravind. The multifaceted star, whose iconic Kannada talk show Weekend with Ramesh is one of the many attractions on Zee5, will provide a thrilling start to the tournament with his presence. This unique trade marketing initiative is designed to promote the third edition of ILT20 among media professionals through an engaging platform. The league will start with Bengaluru on 16th December, followed by Delhi on 18th December, and culminating in Mumbai on 20th December.

The Bengaluru leg will see spirited participation from prominent agencies, including Group M fielding two teams, as well as Dentsu, Havas Media, Initiative and Madison each competing with one team. Following this, the Delhi edition will feature teams from OMD, Havas, IPG, Group M, Publicis and Dentsu. The Mumbai event will host an equally competitive line up with Wavemaker, Starcom, Madison World, DBB Mudra Max, Essence Mediacom and Mindshare Fulcrum.

Reflecting on the league, Mr. Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer - Digital & Broadcast Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited, said, “The Agency Premier League T20 reflects Zee Entertainment’s commitment to fostering meaningful engagement and pursuits with our trade partners, including the media. Cricket unites India, and this league brings the excitement of ILT20 closer to the media fraternity while celebrating the unifying spirit of the game. Through this tournament, our aim is to create an innovative and immersive experience that resonates with cricket fans across the globe.”

The month-long third edition of DP World ILT20 will begin on 11 January 2025, with the finals slated to take place on Sunday, 9 February 2025. Cricket fans can watch this action-packed tournament on ZEE’s most widely distributed and viewed 15 linear TV channels: &Pictures SD, &Pictures HD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema 2, Zee Action, Zee Biskope, Zee Zest SD, Zee Cinemalu HD, Zee Telugu HD, Zee Thirai, Zee Tamil HD, Zee Kannada HD, Zee Zest HD, &Flix SD and &Flix HD. It’s also free to view on one of India’s leading OTT platform – ZEE5. The syndicate broadcast partners around the world will be announced in the coming days.



Earlier this year, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) reported that the league’s second season reached 221 million viewers and with an aim to capture a viewership of 230-million for the upcoming season, ZEE will expand its reach by including South Indian channels, offering a month-long cricket carnival experience.

The channel’s extensive distribution strategy ensured widespread accessibility in India and across the globe. With a notable 46% share of female viewership and 55% share of youth viewership, the league's broad appeal in India underscores its status.





