Bridgestone participates in Automechanika Dubai 2024, reaffirms commitment to a sustainable future for mobility

Dubai, December 12, 2024: Bridgestone EMEA, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, participated in Automechanika Dubai 2024, the region's premier automotive and service industry event, showcasing its commitment to ensuring a future of sustainable mobility through a series of interactive sessions. The prestigious event serves as an ideal platform to convene industry leaders and experts to explore the ever-evolving automotive and service sectors.



During the event, Gurhan Cevikel, Head of Marketing MEA at Bridgestone, delivered

a keynote presentation titled ‘Paving the Way for a Sustainable Future of Mobility,’ which focussed on Bridgestone’s sustainability-driven vision. He further highlighted the company’s dedication towards leveraging innovative solutions and eco-friendly practices. “At Bridgestone, sustainability is at the core of our operations. We have been committed to promoting green mobility by employing innovative solutions and forging robust collaborations that propel the industry’s growth,” he added.



Bridgestone’s participation at the event was significant as it was the lead sponsor of Automechanika Awards Dubai 2024. The award ceremony recognised and honoured outstanding individuals and highly successful businesses that made a positive impact on the automotive and after-market sectors of the MENA region.



Jacques Fourie, President of Bridgestone Middle East & Africa, commented: “It was a great pleasure to participate in Automechanika Dubai 2024, as it served as an ideal platform to connect with industry leaders, as well as showcase our commitment to sustainable mobility. Being the lead sponsor of Automechanika Awards for the second time in a row is in line with our mission to recognise excellence and innovation in the automotive sector. We are making constant efforts to position Bridgestone as a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions.”



The company’s focus on sustainability is not just on environmental preservation, it is also committed to supporting communities by enhancing the way people live, learn and work by leveraging its strategic partnerships and innovative solutions.



Bridgestone believes that the challenges faced today can only be addressed through combined efforts. Success in the dynamic automotive and mobility industries requires strategic partnerships that harness the strengths every party involved. Its recent collaborations with Al Jawaden Group and Tegeta is a testament to this philosophy and a shared commitment to enhancing customer experiences across the region





