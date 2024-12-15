Dreama Launches Second Series Of Inspiring Story Collection To Promote Human Values

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Orphans Care Centre (Dreama) continues its humanitarian and educational mission with the launch of the second series of its story collection.

This event, held on December 12, at the Minaretein Building in Hamad Bin Khalifa University, highlights stories of prophets and companions who faced various challenges in their lives, offering inspiring examples for children to build their confidence and embrace resilience.

During the event, Executive Director of Dreama Centre Sheikha Najla bint Ahmed Al Thani, stated,“At Dreama, we believe in providing meaningful content that enriches the minds of our orphans, instils values of perseverance and determination, and shares deep humanitarian messages.

“These stories are not just narratives; they are messages of hope and educational tools to help children understand that challenges are a natural part of life, and they too can overcome them, just as the prophets and companions did before them.”

Sheikha Najla also expressed her gratitude to the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund (DAAM) for their generous support of this project, and said,“The contribution of DAAM has played a pivotal role in bringing this project to life, creating a tangible impact on the lives of our children. We are proud of this partnership, which serves as a model for collaborative efforts towards a better future.”

The second series features a selection of remarkable stories with powerful messages. The titles include The Generous Orphan by Basma Al Khatri, Abu Hurairah, the Great Orphan by Shamma Shaheen Al Kuwari, The Story of Moses by Maryam Ahmed Al Kuwari, The Story of Al Zubair bin Al Awwam by Khadija Al Kubaisi, and The Story of Yusuf by Ali Al Batiri.

This release builds on the success of the first series launched last year, reaffirming Dreama's commitment to making a lasting impact in the lives of its children.

Through these stories, Dreama aims to provide children with exemplary role models that inspire them to believe in their abilities and aspire to achieve their dreams.

Director of the Programmes Department at the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund (SDAM) Hassan Youssef Al Obaidli, also delivered a speech at the inauguration ceremony of the story series.

He said that this project reflects our shared commitment to promoting human values and guiding orphaned children to overcome challenges and believe in their abilities, through the stories of prophets and companions that carry valuable lessons.

“We at the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund are proud to support this project, which contributes to improving the development of our children's skills. We also appreciate the partnership with all shareholding companies in Qatar Stock Exchange, which in turn contribute to achieving this goal,” said Al Obaidli.