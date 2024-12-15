Air Defense Was Used In Dnipropetrovsk Region, There Are Destructions In Dniprovsky District
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Late in the evening and in the morning, air defense was active in Dnipropetrovsk region. Due to the Russian attack, there is destruction in the private sector in the Dnipro district.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.
“Late in the evening and in the morning, air defense was working in the Dnipro region. Due to the Russian attack, the private sector in the Dnipro district was affected. Two houses, a car, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged. No one was killed or injured,” he noted.
Lysak added that in the evening and in the morning, the defenders of the sky from the“Skhid” military group destroyed three enemy shaheds over the region.
As a reminder, the enemy attacked Nikopol district 25 times on Saturday. A woman was wounded.
