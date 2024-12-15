Ethiopia signs deal with Somalia in Ankara-mediated ceasefire discussions

(MENAFN) Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared late Wednesday that Ethiopia as well as Somalia signed deal to address the fight among both countries in Ankara-mediated ceasefire discussions.



“We have taken the first step toward a new beginning based on peace, cooperation between Somalia, Ethiopia,” Leader Erdogan stated at a mutual media summit with his Somalian colleague Hassan Mohamud as well as Ethiopian Prime Abiy Ahmed.



Erdogan conveyed his gratification with welcoming his visitors and their delegations in Turkey.



He said that the Ankara Process, started around eight months ago because of the trust Somalia and Ethiopia placed in Turkey, had arrived to an important milestone.



"Thus, by overcoming certain grievances and misunderstandings together, we have taken the first step towards a new beginning based on peace and cooperation between Somalia and Ethiopia," he noted.



"We carefully listened to the sensitivities, priorities and expectations of both parties throughout this process. With the valuable contributions of both countries, we have prepared the joint declaration text agreed upon today."



Erdogan highlighted that regardless of having experienced several discriminations and severe fights earlier, the area where Somalia and Ethiopia are sited has also faced optimistic phases in history and contributed to important achievements to humanity.

