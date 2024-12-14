Amazon To Make Films, Series Based On Warhammer Game

Amazon has struck a deal with Games Workshop to create TV shows and films based on its Warhammer series (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) LONDON - US tech titan has agreed to develop films and TV series based on tabletop game Warhammer 40,000, its British owner announced on Tuesday.

Games and have agreed upon "creative guidelines" for the projects, in a deal that gives the latter exclusive rights for any or television series based on the futuristic fantasy universe.

No details were disclosed, with the announcement coming after Games Workshop's value soared this year, allowing the company to soon join London's top-tier index, the FTSE 100.

The deal also gives the US e-commerce giant merchandising rights, and the option to develop Games Workshop's other Warhammer universes, including ones based on mediaeval times.

"This could be extremely lucrative for the brand," noted Kathleen Brooks, research director at trading group XTB.

"The miniatures maker is already bigger than the likes of Burberry and EasyJet," she added.

The games company is worth about £4.7 billion ($6 billion), with its share price soaring more than 40 per cent this year.

Global interest in its miniature fantasy figurines has soared as consumers feast on fantasy shows such as Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones.

"Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2" -- a video game developed by publisher Focus -- has attracted 4.5 million players, making it one of the biggest products of its kind this year.

Founded in 1975 by three gaming enthusiasts, Games Workshop designs its figurines at the company's headquarters in the city of Nottingham, central England.