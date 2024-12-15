Syrians in Turkey resumes coming back to their country following collapse of Assad regime

(MENAFN) Syrians who pursued asylum in Turkey throughout the 13-year civil conflict in Syria resumes coming back to their homes after the collpase of the decades-long Baath regime.



Syrians meeting at the Oncupinar Gate in Turkey’s southeastern Kilis region are on their way back to their country following finishing processes at migration return centers.



Omer Halibo, 45, who tripped from Istanbul to the boundary gate, showed his appreciation to the Turkish people for their generosity.



“The Turkish people took us under their wings,” he praised, adding: “I worked in the shoe industry in Türkiye and will continue the same work in my homeland.”



“I am returning voluntarily because the war is over,” he stated.



Halibo added: “I also plan to bring my family to Syria after I return. I am eager to see my country and my home.”



Twelve-year-old Luceyn Bekkur expressed her emotions: “We fled the civil war when I was three and came to Turkey.”



“I made wonderful friends here and had great days. I was very happy staying in Turkey,” she revealed, further noting: “I’m excited to return to my homeland, which I missed so much.”



She ended her expressions by saying “Thank you for hosting us. We had beautiful days.”

