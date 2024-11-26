Web3 Launchpad & Platform Overhere Launches $HAWK - Haliey Welch's Official“Hawk Tuah” Memecoin

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Los Angeles, California, November 26th, 2024, Chainwire

Bridging Web2 and Web3: Haliey Welch and overHere Unite and Meme Culture

Haliey Welch, globally recognized as the face behind the viral“Hawk Tuah” meme, today announced on X (formerly Twitter) and on her Talk Tuah episode with Mark Cuban that she is going to have an official memecoin, $HAWK. In partnership with overHere (X: @overHere_gg )-a pioneering Web3 launchpad and platform-this groundbreaking initiative is poised to redefine meme coins and usher in a new class of consumer crypto.

overHere x $HAWK Allowlist

Interested fans can register for the allowlist on overHere to be eligible to claim their free $HAWK tokens. The allowlist campaign runs from November 26th to December 2nd . To secure a spot and receive free $HAWK tokens, users can sign up and complete tasks on Galxe as well. The $HAWK token will begin trading on Solana on December 4th at 5 PM EST .

Embracing Her Meme Legacy

As a rising star and the personality behind one of 2024's most popular memes, Haliey has fully embraced her meme status. She actively engages with her audience through social media, particularly on X at @halieywelchx , where she shares and creates memes, fostering a genuine connection with her fans.

Onboarding Fans Through Free Tokens

Understanding that many of her fans are new to cryptocurrency, Haliey is committed to making the onboarding process as accessible as possible. She plans to distribute free $HAWK tokens through allowlist campaigns to her supporters and members of meme and NFT communities.

Partnership with overHere

overHere is the first launchpad and platform that bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3 and is dedicated to empowering brands to create useful, accessible, community-driven projects. With a focus on user engagement and innovative tokenomics, overHere bridges the gap between mainstream and crypto audiences.

Token Launch Timeline



Announcement: Haliey officially announced the launch of $HAWK on November 26th .

Allowlist Campaigns: Starting on the same day, November 26th , fans can sign up for the allowlist at and complete tasks on Galxe to secure their spot and receive free $HAWK tokens. Trading Launch: The $HAWK token will begin trading on Solana on December 4th at 5PM EST , allowing time for fans to join the allowlist and ensure a smooth launch.

Background and Vision

Haliey's foray into cryptocurrency was sparked by her experience at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville earlier this year, where she built ties with various figures in the crypto industry. She also spoke at Korea Blockchain Week, connecting with many communities there.

By prioritizing ethical practices and community engagement, Haliey aims to set a new standard for how public figures can responsibly engage with the crypto community.

Joining the $HAWK Movement

Users are invited to join overHere & Haliey in this wild adventure, and in building a genuine, supportive community.

About Haliey Welch

Haliey Welch, known globally as the“Hawk Tuah Girl,” is a cultural icon and advocate for positive social change. Through her engaging content and popular presence on social media, she promotes values of friendship, community, and inclusivity. Haliey leverages her platform to make meaningful connections and invites her followers to join the $HAWK community.

About overHere

overHere is the first launchpad and platform designed to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3. We empower brands and communities to transition into crypto through sustainable, utility-driven token projects focused on real-world applications and meaningful use cases. By leveraging innovative tokenomics, community engagement strategies, and seamless onboarding experiences, OverHere connects mainstream culture with the crypto space-making cryptocurrencies more accessible and valuable. For more details, users can visit overHere .