Bydfi Launches 8100 USDT Welcome Bonus Campaign To Offer Users Exclusive Benefits

In the expansive world of trading, BYDFi is focused on providing users with a premium trading experience and attractive rewards. By registering and completing simple tasks, users have the opportunity to unlock rewards of up to 8100 USDT, providing an accessible way to explore the cryptocurrency trading market.

Kickstarting Trading Opportunities: 100 USDT No-Threshold Registration Bonus + 8000 USDT High-Stakes Challenge Fund

To help new users quickly accustom themselves to the platform, BYDFi has introduced a series of simple tasks. After registering , users can claim a 100 USDT bonus by completing the following steps within seven days: binding account security verification, making an initial deposit, and completing their trade.







The limited-time challenge is another highlight of this campaign. Within seven days of registration, users get a chance to unlock up to 8000 USDT in Bonus for contract trading by achieving cumulative deposit and trading volume targets. These bonuses can be directly used for contract trading, offering users an opportunity to explore the platform's high-leverage trading tools with reduced risk.

BTC Expected to Break $100,000: BYDFi Provides Tools for Crypto Investment

As Trump's second term approaches, Bitcoin (BTC) can potentially benefit from the possible shifts in the U.S. dollar's global role. BTC recently reached $99,419.92 for the first time, with digital assets climbing over 127% in 2024, solidifying its position as a strong contender in the cryptocurrency market.

During this event, users can register as new members on BYDFi and claim up to 8100 USDT in rewards for beginners. This initiative allows participants to explore the BTC market and engage with cryptocurrency investing.

About BYDFi

Established in 2020, BYDFi , one of Forbes' top 10 Crypto Exchanges that's trusted by millions of users worldwide. Endorsed by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, it is renowned for its professionalism, innovation, and exceptional security. This new user reward program further highlights BYDFi's ongoing commitment to enhancing the user experience. As a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, BYDFi consistently focuses on user needs. To ensure user safety, the platform implements a 0% trading fee policy and collaborates with institutions such as Banxa, Transak, and Mercuryo to simplify cryptocurrency purchasing processes. Additionally, BYDFi offers trading services for over 600 tokens and provides potentially up to 200x leverage for perpetual contracts. The platform has also developed various trading tools, such as grid trading and automated investment strategies, to help users seize market opportunities and ease risks.