CBI, ED Handling Most Cases In State As Bengal Police Is Incompetent: Dilip Ghosh

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 14 (IANS) Former BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh said on Saturday that the central investigating agencies are handling most of the cases in West Bengal as the state is incompetent.

“The CBI and ED are handling most of the cases in the state as the West Bengal Police is incompetent. It is possible that because of excessive work pressure, the CBI was unable to submit the supplementary charge sheet in the R.G. Kar case,” said Ghosh.

His comments come at a time when the CBI is facing scathing criticisms over its failure to file the charge sheet within 90 days against two individuals accused of tampering evidence in the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, following which a special court in Kolkata granted 'default bail' to former and controversial R.G. Kar principal Sandip Ghosh and former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal.

Dilip Ghosh, however, ruled out the allegations by Congress and Left parties that CBI's failure was prompted by a clandestine understanding between top leaderships of BJP and Trinamool Congress.

“Had there been an understanding, then the former state minister Partha Chatterjee and Jyotipriya Mallick would not have been behind bars. Everyone is the same in the eyes of the law and BJP never interferes in the legal process,” Ghosh claimed.

He admitted that it is natural that the people of the state are displeased with the CBI and ED.

“But we must understand the work pressure on the Central investigating agencies in West Bengal, where CBI and ED are together handling more cases than the state police. These agencies operate nationally. In addition, there is a manpower crunch," Ghosh said.