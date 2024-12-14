Kuwait Moi Reports 2,736 Traffic Fines, Arrests 31 Lawbreakers
12/14/2024 7:07:35 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Friday registered a total of 2,736 traffic fines and arrested 31 wanted people and violators in a security operation in Salmiya area in Hawally Governorate.
The security operation was carried out under the direction of First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, the ministry's public relations and media department said in a press release on Saturday.
In addition, a large number of violating vehicles and motorcycles were seized during the operation launched by several security organs, it added.
It underlined that the move is part of its measures to collar lawbreakers and maintain security and stability in the country. (end)
