Russian Troops Shelled Bilozerka In Morning
12/14/2024 5:09:47 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerka in Kherson region around four o'clock in the morning. Several private houses were destroyed and damaged, but there were no casualties.
This was reported on facebook by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“Around four o'clock in the morning, Russian troops attacked the settlement. As a result of a direct hit by an enemy shell, the roof was destroyed and the windows of one of the houses were smashed. In the other, the roof and windows were damaged by an explosive wave and debris,” the statement said.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
As reported, two people were killed in Kherson region yesterday as a result of Russian strikes.
