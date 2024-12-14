UPCX And World Aquatics Launch 2024 Breakout Swimmer Award Global Voting Now Open On DFE App

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) As a leading open-source payment system, UPCX, in collaboration with World Aquatics, proudly launches the“2024 UPCX Breakout Swimmer Award.” This award aims to recognize swimmers who have excelled or made breakthroughs at the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming and the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Budapest. Public officially began on December 10 through the Digital Fan Engagement (DFE) application and is now open to fans worldwide.







UPCX is an open-source payment system based on high-speed blockchain technology, optimized for payment and financial services. UPCX is designed not only for Web3 but also applicable to Web2 and real-world use cases, thereby playing an active role as a platform for the new era.

In addition to achieving high-speed on-chain payment settlements comparable to existing financial institutions, UPCX is building an efficient and diversified financial transaction ecosystem. For example, UPCX is developing the Super App, which will enable users to not only make payments but also handle daily tasks such as bookings, orders, messaging, asset management, and investments. By integrating all these functions into one application, UPCX aims to provide an unparalleled user experience.

The UPCX Breakout Swimmer is the athlete (male and female) who has a surprise or breakthrough performance at the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup and/or at the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Budapest. This performance can come from an athlete who is entirely new on the international scene or from an athlete who has performed solidly over previous meets/years and has now taken a significant step forward towards elite performance.

Any athlete who excels or breaks out unexpectedly at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships – Budapest 2024 will be added to the nominee list for voting. Award winners will be determined by a combined score, with 70% coming from public voting via the UPCX platform and the remaining 30% from a World Aquatics committee convened specifically for this. Each fan will be allotted four (4) votes-two (2) per gender for the breakout athletes from the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup – 2024 and the athletes from World Aquatics Swimming Championships – Budapest 2024.

Fans can vote for their favorite athletes through the Digital Fan Engagement (DFE) application supported by UPCX.

Official Event Website:

About World Aquatics:

Driven by the vision of a world united by water for health, life and sport, World Aquatics is the international governing body for aquatic sports. Founded in 1908, World Aquatics is an independent organisation formed of 210 National Federations and five Continental Organisations.

More about UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.

Official website:

X:

X(upcxcmo):

Telegram:

Discord: