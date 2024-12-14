Rina Amiri: Our Efforts Over The Last Three And A Half Years Have Not Been Effective

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Rina Amiri, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan's Women, spoke at a in Spain about the deteriorating situation for Afghan women.

She emphasized that despite international efforts over the past three and a half years, the condition of Afghan women has only worsened. Amiri stated,“Please do not weaken each other. We must unite and support one another, even when we have differences.”

The conference, titled“Listen to Us,” took place on Friday in Madrid at the Spanish Foreign Ministry. It was attended by the Spanish Foreign Minister, over fifty Afghan women's rights activists, and special representatives from various countries. The goal of the gathering was to examine the state of women's rights in Afghanistan and to garner international support for improving their conditions.

Amiri's remarks highlight the growing concern over the lack of progress in addressing the needs and rights of Afghan women, particularly since the Taliban's return to power.

Despite continued global advocacy and humanitarian efforts, Afghan women remain under increasing repression and face limited access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

The conference also provided a platform for Afghan women activists to voice their struggles and call for greater global action. It underscored the importance of solidarity and unity among women's rights groups, international organizations, and governments to pressure the Taliban regime to uphold basic rights for women.

Rina Amiri's message resonates as a call for renewed commitment to Afghan women's rights and a reminder of the power of collective action. With the situation continuing to deteriorate, it is essential for the international community to remain steadfast in its support for Afghan women, ensuring that they are not forgotten in the face of political instability and ongoing conflict in the region.

