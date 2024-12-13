Elevated Living Unveils TV Digital Signage Solution For Enhanced Community Engagement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The PropTech leader simplifies property management with a unified, cost-effective digital signage solution that boosts community awareness.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ElevatedOS , a leading provider of solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States today announced the launch of its comprehensive TV Digital Signage solution that unifies community communications and resident engagement tools into a single, seamless system for property managers and landlords.

The new solution addresses a critical pain point in luxury residential property management by reducing the number of portals that on-site teams need to manage by 95%. This streamlined approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also delivers significant cost savings of up to 75% compared to traditional multiple-vendor solutions.

The platform modernizes community communications by replacing outdated PowerPoint slides with dynamic, customizable digital displays for lobbies, amenity spaces, and common areas. Property managers can easily integrate information from their resident app alongside essential widgets including local weather forecasts, transportation schedules and departure times, custom image galleries featuring community highlights like "Pet of the Month," neighbourhood perks at local businesses, community calendars, and custom announcements.

"Today's luxury residential buildings need a unified system that combines technology, service providers, and resident engagement," said Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of ElevateOS. "Our TV digital signage solution represents a fundamental shift in how property managers can create meaningful connections within their communities while significantly reducing operational complexity."

The platform's features include customizable digital displays for common areas, elevator screens, and resident apps, all managed through a centralized dashboard. Early implementations have shown a 72% increase in community awareness and communication effectiveness.

"We've witnessed firsthand how fragmented technology solutions can deteriorate the resident experience," continued Koczwara. "By combining digital signage with our human-powered hospitality approach, we're helping property managers deliver a premium living experience that truly differentiates their communities."

The TV Digital Signage Solution is now available to property managers, landlords, and real estate developers across the United States. ElevateOS invites interested parties to learn more about its offerings and schedule a demo.

ElevateOS' offerings are underpinned by its commitment to:

.Unified systems: Combining operations, concierge services, and resident engagement in one platform.

.Human-powered hospitality: Ensuring personal touch remains at the heart of its technological solutions.

.Proven results: Industry recognition and a track record of success with Class A communities nationwide.

Since its 2017 launch, ElevateOS has established itself as a pioneer in residential property technology, earning recognition including the gold award in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards. The company currently serves the top one percent of luxury apartments across the United States.

To learn more about ElevaedOS or schedule a demo, visit the company website or call +1 312-600-4968.

About ElevatedOS

ElevatedOS (about-us ) is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living's exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

Contact Details

1319 N Larrabee Street

Chicago, IL 60610

United States

Note to Editors

.ElevatedOS is a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States.

.The company's resident app offers a variety of features that benefit both residents and property managers.

.ElevatedOS' resident app is a valuable tool for property owners and managers looking to create a vibrant and healthy community.

.For more details on the company's services and its impact on the industry, please refer to the contact information provided in this PR.



End of Press Release.

Konrad Koczwara

Elevated Living

+1 3126004968

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.