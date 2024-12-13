Italy Ready To Contribute To Future Peacekeeping Mission In Ukraine Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italy's Defense Guido Crosetto stated on Thursday that Italy would be willing to contribute to a future international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

According to ANSA , Crosetto made this statement following the 5-5 defense ministers meeting in Madrid, Ukrinform reports.

"I hope to talk about peace, about peacekeeping, as soon as possible in Ukraine, but also in Gaza and Lebanon," Crosetto told reporters when asked about Italy deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine.

Crosetto emphasized that Italy is willing to play a peacekeeping role,“a role in which we have always distinguished ourselves as a nation."

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski dismissed rumors on Friday regarding the deployment of Polish troops to Ukraine.