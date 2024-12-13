Smart Society Ventures Releases Whitepaper On Decentralized Energy And Grid Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Society Ventures (SSV) is proud to announce the release of its latest whitepaper,“Building a Smart Society : Decentralized and the Grid Tech to Power It.” This comprehensive research explores the dynamic landscape of decentralized energy systems, electrification, and smart grid technologies. It offers critical insights into the opportunities shaping a sustainable, low-carbon future.Co-authored by SSV Managing Partner and Co-Founder Brynne Kennedy and ABB Group's SVP of Corporate Strategy and M&A, and SSV Senior Advisor, Anton Kotov, the whitepaper examines the rapidly evolving energy sector, highlighting its transformative investment potential.Key Highlights from the Whitepaper:- Renewable energy sources, including decentralized energy resources (DERs), are projected to account for 65–85% of global electricity generation by 2050.- The global smart grid market is expected to exceed €120 billion by 2028, while the energy storage market is poised to reach €300 billion by 2030.“We see significant opportunities for value creation and investor returns in the rapidly-evolving energy and grid tech sector.,” said Brynne Kennedy.“We expect to see increasing numbers of multi-billion dollar regional and global companies in the sector and growing numbers of compelling investment opportunities across the value chain.”Anton Kotov emphasized:“The energy, electrification and grid tech sector is undergoing a transformative period, unparalleled in both its scale and potential. With renewable, and largely distributed, energy sources now accounting for a growing share of global electricity generation, the world is redefining how energy and electricity are produced, stored, and consumed. This shift represents not only a technical revolution but also a critical step toward achieving a sustainable, low-carbon future.”The whitepaper is the first in Smart Society Ventures'“Building a Smart Society” research series, which examines critical climate tech sub-sectors. By providing actionable insights, the series aims to inspire collaboration among investors, innovators, and policymakers to drive the transition to a greener, smarter, and more sustainable future

Nour Riad

Smart Society Ventures

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.