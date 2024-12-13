RAKEZ Inks Mou With DHL Express To Boost Logistics Solutions For Smes

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DHL Express, a global leader in express logistics. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the logistics capabilities of businesses within the RAKEZ ecosystem, particularly benefiting small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The MoU was signed by RAKEZ Chief & Corporate Relations Officer Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed, and DHL Express UAE Managing Director Mahmoud Haj Hussein at the RAKEZ Compass Coworking Centre.

RAKEZ Chief Government & Corporate Relations Officer Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed and DHL Express UAE Managing Director Mahmoud Haj Hussein sign the MoU

As part of the agreement, DHL Express will roll out a tailored programme for RAKEZ clients, enabling them to access credit accounts and enjoy special incentives, including a three-month onboarding benefit. Additionally, SMEs will be supported by a dedicated contact person providing enhanced sales and after-sales support.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, "Our collaboration with DHL Express is a key addition to the suite of comprehensive business support we provide to the SMEs in our community. DHL's world-class logistical solutions will help boost their operational efficiencies - contributing to their upscaling and expansion plans with greater ease. It is a part of our ongoing efforts to empower businesses in RAKEZ by providing seamless access to global markets and enhancing their supply chain management."

DHL Express UAE Managing Director Mahmoud Haj Hussein commented, "At DHL, SMEs are central to our focus, and we are committed to empowering them with the tools and solutions they need to thrive. This partnership with RAKEZ allows us to offer world-class logistics solutions, helping SMEs optimise operations and scale efficiently. We are keen to support their growth and long-term success."

The collaboration also encompasses joint marketing initiatives, which will include webinars, media activities, and social media campaigns to raise awareness about the new services available to RAKEZ clients. This strategic partnership is expected to significantly contribute to the ease of doing business within the RAKEZ ecosystem, reinforcing its position as a preferred base of SMEs to set up and grow.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 25,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.