Inventhelp Inventor Develops Device To Magnify Small Print On Medicine Bottles (RSJ-200)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple device to magnify the small print on pill/medicine bottles," said an inventor, from Huntsville, Ala., "so I invented the PRESCRIPTION READER

ENHANCER. My design ensures the label information is easy to view for added safety and accuracy."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to read the small print on prescription pill/medication bottle labels. In doing so, it helps prevent errors. It also eliminates the need to rely on others to help with medication. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for older individuals and individuals with vision difficulties. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RSJ-200, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

