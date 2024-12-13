“THIS IS YOUR SONG” A CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE THAT PUSHES THE BOUNDARIES OF FILMMAKING DEFYING THE CURRENT FILM MARKET

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Actors Briana Walsh and Jordan Potch shooting on location in San Francisco

Actors Briana Walsh "Jules" and Jordan Potch "James" in the This Is Your Song

Actors Briana Walsh "Jules" and Jordan Potch "James" in the film This Is Your Song

the film is a groundbreaking indie film by Hassan Said, known for its continuous takes and emotional depth. Now streaming on Filmzie and Fawesome.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At a time when global cinema attendance has hit record lows, This Is Your Song emerges as a bold and refreshing testament to the power of artistic innovation.Written and directed by visionary filmmaker Hassan Said, the film not only captivates audiences with its emotional depth but also achieves an extraordinary technical feat: much of the story is told through record-breaking continuous takes, redefining the standards of independent filmmaking.A UNIQUE CREATIVE JOURNEYThis Is Your Song began as a deeply personal story, capturing the raw intricacies of love and forgiveness. The production itself was a feat of passion and precision:Shot on location in San Francisco, a city that serves as both a character and backdrop, the production utilized iconic locales like the Golden Gate Bridge to heighten its visual narrative.One of the film's centerpiece scenes was achieved in a single, uninterrupted take, a technical and emotional triumph that required weeks of rehearsal and seamless collaboration between cast and crew.Post-production embraced the meticulous use of soundscapes and an original score that complements the film's emotional tone, earning it Best Score at the DTLA Film Festival.Director Hassan Said recalls,“Every decision, from the cinematography to the pacing, was designed to immerse the audience fully. We aimed to create a space where the rawness of human emotion could unfold without barriers.”CHALLENGING CONVENTIONS WITH CONTINUOUS TAKESOne of the film's standout achievements is its groundbreaking use of long, unbroken shots. This approach demands intense coordination, remarkable performances, and a seamless interplay between direction, acting, and technical execution. It has drawn comparisons to works like Alejandro Iñárritu's Birdman, yet This Is Your Song charts its own path with a unique blend of theatrical intimacy and cinematic grandeur.This Is Your Song faced numerous challenges during its production, particularly the technical feat of shooting long continuous takes and achieving seamless transitions between complex emotional moments required weeks of rehearsal and precision coordination. The film's intimate approach meant working with a small, dedicated team, making every shot count.Hassan Said, the visionary director behind the film, has built a reputation for pushing boundaries in cinema. Known for his unique narrative style and visual experimentation, Said's previous works, such as Mute, have consistently received critical acclaim for their emotional depth and innovative filmmaking techniquesAudiences have praised the film's boldness and emotional impact:“The continuous take made me feel like I was a part of their lives. Stunning and raw.” – Michael L., Viewer on Rotten Tomatoes“This Is Your Song feels like a deeply personal gift, wrapped in stunning cinematography and performances.” – Amanda, Y ReviewWHY WE NEED FILMS LIKE THISAs cinema faces an uncertain future, with viewership declining by 50% since 2019, independent films like This Is Your Song are essential to keeping the art form alive. They serve as a reminder of the boundless creativity and emotional resonance that films can achieve.Said emphasizes,“In a world saturated with reboots and sequels, independent films are the last bastion of true storytelling. This Is Your Song is proof that audiences still crave authenticity and innovation.”NOW STREAMING ON FILMZIE AND FAWESOME TVThanks to the new support of platforms like Filmzie and Fawesome, This Is Your Song has found a global audience. Distribution outlets commitment to independent cinema ensures that works like this continue to reach viewers who value artistry and depth.SEE IT FOR YOURSELFThis Is Your Song is available for streaming now on Prime Video, Tubi, Youtube, Filmzie, Fawesome and other streamers coming soon with the help of Indie Rights movie distributor. Experience the film that critics call“captivating” and“a cinematic tour de force.”

