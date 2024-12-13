UAE Catering Industry Gets A Digital Makeover With Blast Catering's New End-To-End Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Homegrown Blast Catering , has launched the UAE's first fully digital catering platform, revolutionising the catering experience for businesses and individuals looking to have a seamless ordering experience. Designed to empower users with control, convenience, and customisation, the offers a streamlined approach to ordering catering services, from buffet setups to drop-off options, making event planning easier than ever.The new Blast Catering online platform is a response to the growing demand for efficient, tech-enabled solutions in the catering space. Clients can now browse curated menus for either drop-off or full buffet services with customised packages and receive instant quotations-all in one place. This digital-first approach eliminates the need for back-and-forth communications, aligning with modern needs for speed and transparency.Garima Sajwan, VP of Product & Marketing for Blast Catering and the lead conceptualist for the Blast platform, commented: "Our goal is to provide our clients with a simple, reliable, and flexible catering solution. Whether it be for drop-off or full buffet service, the Blast Catering online platform puts the power of planning and customisation directly into the hands of our clients, making the process faster and more efficient. It's not just about food; it's about transforming how companies and people approach catering for events and special occasions.”Blast Catering specialises in two key services: Full-Service Buffet Catering, ideal for large-scale events with onsite staff and complete setup, and Drop-Off Catering, a convenient option for offices requiring pre-packaged, ready-to-serve meals. Since its establishment in 2018 as a division of Dish Catering & Events, Blast Catering has focused on meeting the unique needs of clients across the UAE. By combining culinary excellence with tech innovation, Blast Catering offers efficiency in a rapidly evolving industry.The Blast Catering online ordering platform is available now, offering a seamless way to enhance events and functions. For more information on Blast Catering, visit the Blast Catering website.About Blast CateringEstablished in 2018 as the corporate catering division of Dish Catering & Events, Blast Catering was created to meet the growing demand for high-quality, flexible catering solutions for businesses and private events across the UAE. As the region's first fully digital catering platform, Blast Catering simplifies the ordering process, offering clients instant customisation, transparent pricing, and seamless service through its innovative online platform.Blast Catering specialises in two key services: Full-Service Buffet Catering, ideal for large-scale events with onsite staff and complete setup, and Drop-Off Catering, a convenient option for offices requiring pre-packaged, ready-to-serve meals. With a focus on culinary excellence, personalised service, and cutting-edge technology, Blast Catering empowers businesses to create memorable events with ease.For more information, visit .

