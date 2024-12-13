Rajasthan: Over Rs 700Cr Transferred To 70 Lakh Farmers Under Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, 13 Dec (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday transferred Rs 700 crore to over 70 lakh farmers under Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi in Ajmer.

"I myself was born in a farmers' family, have ploughed and done all farming work. I understand the pain of the farmers very well. That is why our has set the target of providing electricity to the farmers during the day by 2027," said Sharma while addressing the state-level Kisan Sammelan organised as part of the programmes held to celebrate the first anniversary of the state government.

The Chief Minister also gave more than Rs 29 crore to 15,983 farmers for drip/fountain plants, and more than 1,200 farmers were given farm ponds, pipelines, fencing, pit construction, and agricultural equipment, among others.

Sharma said that the interest of the farmers is the first priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Prime Minister has honoured the great farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh with Bharat Ratna, which shows how much respect he has for the farmers. Former Prime Minister Late. Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was the one who started celebrating Kisan Diwas,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that understanding the pain and aspirations of the farmers, the state government has taken many decisions in the interest of farmers in the last one year.

“We have signed an MoU for the ERCP project and have started working on it rapidly. To meet the water shortage in the Shekhawati region, we have also signed a long-pending MoU to bring Yamuna water from Tajewala. Our government is working simultaneously on many other important irrigation projects so that the yield of the farmers of the state can increase. He said that soon the Dholpur Lift Project will also be launched. Along with this, a new program 'Karmabhoomi se Matribhoomi' is also being started with the cooperation of migrant Rajasthani for recharging groundwater,” he added.

Sharma said that during the Rising Summit, MoUs have been signed worth an investment of Rs 58000 crore in the agriculture sector.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said that the state government is working with commitment for the welfare of the farmers of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said that Rising Rajasthan has been successfully organised under the leadership of the Chief Minister, in which MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore have been signed.

Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat said that the ERCP scheme and other important water schemes are going to be realised due to the far-sighted vision of the Chief Minister and the efforts being made for the prosperity of the common people and farmers of the state.