Bybit Advances Regulatory Compliance, Temporarily Adjusts EEA Operations

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 13th, 2024, Chainwire

Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, continues to reinforce its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance. In response to evolving regulations, Bybit has made the difficult but necessary decision to temporarily adjust the availability of its products and services within the European Economic Area (EEA).

Paving the Way with MiCAR Compliance

Bybit is actively pursuing a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) license in Austria, a cornerstone of its compliance-first approach. This effort underscores Bybit's dedication to aligning with stringent European regulatory standards, enhancing user protection, and delivering a secure trading environment.

Temporary Adjustments to EEA Operations

To ensure ongoing compliance with applicable regulatory laws, particularly regarding reverse solicitation, Bybit has made the difficult decision to generally cease all communication with the EEA region. This measure is intended to avoid any potential breach of the strict reverse solicitation principle. Existing customers' access to their crypto assets remains uninterrupted.

Although this was a challenging decision, it was necessary for Bybit to maintain its compliance-first approach. Bybit is actively working towards obtaining a MiCAR license in Austria to become one of the first players in the EEA. Once the appropriate licensing is secured, Bybit will start engagement with its EEA clients in accordance with applicable laws.

Balancing Innovation with Compliance

Commitment to the EEA Market

Bybit will be deeply committed to serving its EEA clients once it receives a MiCAR license. The company is actively engaging with regulatory authorities to expedite the licensing process and start full operations in the region.

Bybit appreciates the support of its users as it navigates this pivotal regulatory journey. For questions or assistance, users are encouraged to contact Bybit's Customer Support team via Live Chat.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For media inquiries, please contact: