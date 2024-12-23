عربي


Aghdam Industrial Park Welcomes New Resident With Metal Manufacturing Project

12/23/2024 3:11:47 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Met Invest LLC has been granted resident status in the Aghdam Industrial Park, which is managed by the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

EZDA noted that with Met Invest LLC the total number of residents in the Industrial Park reached to 29.

As part of this new development, the company will implement a project for the production of metal products in the park. The project will include the construction of a factory with an annual production capacity of 144,000 tons of rebar, angles, and steel wire. The investment in the facility will amount to ₼18mln ($10.6mln), and the project aims to create 150 permanent jobs.

The plant will utilize advanced technologies from leading countries such as Europe, Turkiye, and China. In addition to selling the products in the domestic market, there are plans to export the goods as well.

AzerNews

