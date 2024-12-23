Aghdam Industrial Park Welcomes New Resident With Metal Manufacturing Project
Date
12/23/2024 3:11:47 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
Met Invest LLC has been granted resident status in the Aghdam
Industrial Park, which is managed by the Agency for the Development
of Economic Zones (EZDA) under the Ministry of Economy of
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
EZDA noted that with Met Invest LLC the total number of
residents in the Industrial Park reached to 29.
As part of this new development, the company will implement a
project for the production of metal products in the park. The
project will include the construction of a factory with an annual
production capacity of 144,000 tons of rebar, angles, and steel
wire. The investment in the facility will amount to ₼18mln
($10.6mln), and the project aims to create 150 permanent jobs.
The plant will utilize advanced technologies from leading
countries such as Europe, Turkiye, and China. In addition to
selling the products in the domestic market, there are plans to
export the goods as well.
MENAFN23122024000195011045ID1109024989
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.