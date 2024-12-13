The Roadmap For Global Trade Transformation 2024-2035 - Regionalization Pivot Will Re-Architect Global Trade Flows
Date
12/13/2024 8:30:55 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Trade will Surpass $105 Trillion by 2035 in an Accelerated Trade Growth Scenario, Reorienting International Trade Flows Amidst a Regionalization Pivot
Dublin, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Trade Transformation, 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global trade landscape is poised for significant transformation through 2035, underpinned by rapid technological advancements, emerging economic powers, and evolving geopolitical dynamics. The persistent disruptions in supply chains since 2020 have led to a sizable pivot towards regionalization, driving advanced nations to prioritize reshoring or nearshoring back to local or regional markets. This rapid transformation in supply chains is redrawing the global trade flows.
This macroeconomic thought leadership showcases scenario-based global total trade forecasts through 2035. It offers a qualitative economic impact assessment of key global trade drivers in the baseline scenario and identifies potential strategy solutions that firms can craft to ensure long-term competitiveness.
The report provides insights into the Megatrends in global trade, such as the emergence of Asia, Africa, and the Middle East as global trade hubs, the rising prominence of trade regionalization, and the transformation of services trade. The analysis also identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in the global trade landscape for decision-makers and industry leaders to leverage.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Global Trade Transformation through 2035
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Global Trade Transformation, 2024-2035
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in Global Trade through 2035
Global Trade Transformation, 2024-2035: An Overview
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Global Trade
Global Trade Transformation, 2024-2035: Drivers and Restraints Global Trade Transformation, 2024-2035: Total Trade Metrics
Growth Environment: Scenario-based Global Trade Forecasts
Global Trade Outlook by Scenario Scenario Assumptions Overview
Economic Impact Analysis & Responsiveness Measures: Baseline Scenario
Baseline Scenario: Impact Analysis Baseline Scenario: Responsiveness Measures
Emerging Megatrends Transforming Global Trade
Asia, Africa, and the Middle East will be Global Trade's Center of Gravity Regionalization Pivot will Re-architect Global Trade Flows Falling Labor Arbitrage Benefits will Shorten Manufactured Goods' Trade Routes Digital Platforms will be the Bedrock of Global Services Trade
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Green Technologies and Sustainable Commodities Trade Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Trade Growth Opportunity 3: Localized Manufacturing
Appendix
Detailed Assumptions Overview
Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN13122024004107003653ID1108990223
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.