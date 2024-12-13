Kuwaiti Gymnastics Team Achieve Four Medals At Mediterranean Union Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti rhythmic gymnastics team won four various medals on Friday, at the conclusion of their participation in the Mediterranean Union Championship held in Tunis.

Player Nabila Al-Khrafi won the medal in the ball performance competition, while her teammate Sarah Al-Bannai earned the silver medal in the hoop event.

Player Layan Behbahani secured the bronze medal in the club event, and Raya Al-Qassar took the bronze in the ribbon event.

In this regard, the President of the Arab and Kuwaiti Gymnastics Federations, Fahad Al-Sawlah, expressed to KUNA his great happiness with this achievement, which reflects the progress of rhythmic gymnastics in Kuwait.

Al-Sawlah said that these results are the outcome of the efforts of the players and the coaching staff, led by the Ukrainian coaches Irina Kovaltchuk and Victoria Fesiouk, who have worked on preparing the athletes at a high level throughout the past period.

He pointed out that the Kuwaiti Gymnastics Federation's Board of Directors has continuously worked to provide all the necessary conditions for success for the players, praising the role of the General Authority for Sports and the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee for their continuous support, which helped overcome challenges for the team.

Al-Sawlah congratulated the champions on this outstanding achievement, which was attained "despite strong competition from European and Arab teams with extensive experience in this sport." (end)

