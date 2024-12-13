Halal Foods Market Share To Rise At 9.4% CAGR, To Reach USD 6,817.18 Billion By 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing Islamic population worldwide is driving market growth.
New York, USA, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Figures
The global halal foods market size was USD 2,765.95 billion in 2024, estimated at USD 3,024.57 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 6,817.18 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2034.
What is Halal Foods?
Halal indicates food permitted under Islamic law, while foods that are not permitted are known as haram. With countless cultures globally, it's crucial to provide an assortment of food alternatives that deal with varied dietary requirements, such as involving halal food on the menu or in subsequent episodes. Being mindful of these requirements assists in ascertaining that everybody feels included. Halal is not restricted only to eating the food but also how animals are tended to while butchering. The procedure needs the least agony for the animal and delivers God's name as the animal is sacrificed.
Key Takeaways from Report
The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4%. The market for halal foods is expanding due to the growing aggregate of vegans globally. The halal foods market analysis is primarily based on product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the raw meat segment dominated the market. Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.
Halal Foods Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
Advanced Food Processing Methods : The halal foods market size is expanding due to the usage of progressive methodologies in food processing, packaging, and dissemination improves the productivity of production while sustaining the probity of the commodity supply chain. Several surfacing food technologies, such as 3D printing and plant-dependent meat options, have sanctioned the generation of a varied gamut of halal commodities, fulfilling the developing inclination of consumers.
Growing Sanctity of Halal Foods : Halal foods have become growingly favored among Muslim and non-Muslim consumers lately, developing from a religious caliber standard to a token of meal cleanliness, security, and dependability. Many governments globally have validated halal labelling and certification legislations causing a surge in consumer demands for these foods. In return for consumer interest, makers have widened their product line, advancing many improved commodity items.
Trends and Opportunities
Growing Legislation Initiatives : Governments and administrative bodies, especially in Muslim-dominated countries, have instigated many enterprises to reinforce and supervise the halal food sector in association with international parallels. These capabilities enclose legislation, licenses, and labelling identification, which suggests that the halal foods market demand is expanding.
Growing Tourism : The global halal food trade is dilating with the augmentation of the travel and tourism sector. As Muslim tourists yearn for halal cooking, non-Islamic nations are unfurling halal eateries, cafes, and other formations, which would generate contemporary possibilities for market growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Analysis
The spearheading market contenders are highlighting research and development to enhance their offerings and push the market demand. Apart from this, they are acquiring many tactical enterprises involving associations, contemporary commodities instigations, and growing funding to improve the global footprint. To augment and sustain a more aggressive ambiance, the market contenders provide inventive solutions.
Major players operating in halal foods market are:
Al Islami Foods Al-Falah Halal Foods Ltd. American Halal Company, Inc. BRF S.A. Cargill, Incorporated DagangHalal Group Kawan Food Berhad Midamar Corporation Nema Food Company Nestlé S.A One World Foods Inc.
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific : The regional market is expanding due to a sizeable Muslim population, which configures a notable consumer base complying with halal dietary practices. Nations such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, with their extensive Muslim populations, have played an important part in modeling the regional market topography.
North America : Growing consciousness and demand for halal commodities amidst a sociologically varied consumer base that surpasses the Muslim population concerns throughout the region are expected to drive North America's halal foods market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Halal Foods Market Segmentation
By Product Type Outlook
Raw Meat Processed & Packed Food Bakery & Confectionery Others
By Distribution Channel Outlook
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Stores Specialty Stores Others
By Regional Outlook
North America Europe
Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific
China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa Latin America
Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
