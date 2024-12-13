Halal Foods Market Share To Rise At 9.4% CAGR, To Reach USD 6,817.18 Billion By 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing Islamic population worldwide is driving growth.

The global halal foods market size was USD 2,765.95 billion in 2024, estimated at USD 3,024.57 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach around USD 6,817.18 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2034.

What is Halal Foods?

Halal indicates food permitted under Islamic law, while foods that are not permitted are known as haram. With countless cultures globally, it's crucial to provide an assortment of food alternatives that deal with varied dietary requirements, such as involving halal food on the menu or in subsequent episodes. Being mindful of these requirements assists in ascertaining that everybody feels included. Halal is not restricted only to eating the food but also how animals are tended to while butchering. The procedure needs the least agony for the animal and delivers God's name as the animal is sacrificed.

Key Takeaways from Report



The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4%.

The market for halal foods is expanding due to the growing aggregate of vegans globally.

The halal foods market analysis is primarily based on product type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the raw meat segment dominated the market. Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Halal Foods Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Advanced Food Processing Methods : The halal foods market size is expanding due to the usage of progressive methodologies in food processing, packaging, and dissemination improves the productivity of production while sustaining the probity of the commodity supply chain. Several surfacing food technologies, such as 3D printing and plant-dependent meat options, have sanctioned the generation of a varied gamut of halal commodities, fulfilling the developing inclination of consumers.

Growing Sanctity of Halal Foods : Halal foods have become growingly favored among Muslim and non-Muslim consumers lately, developing from a religious caliber standard to a token of meal cleanliness, security, and dependability. Many governments globally have validated halal labelling and certification legislations causing a surge in consumer demands for these foods. In return for consumer interest, makers have widened their product line, advancing many improved commodity items.

Trends and Opportunities

Growing Legislation Initiatives : Governments and administrative bodies, especially in Muslim-dominated countries, have instigated many enterprises to reinforce and supervise the halal food sector in association with international parallels. These capabilities enclose legislation, licenses, and labelling identification, which suggests that the halal foods market demand is expanding.

Growing Tourism : The global halal food trade is dilating with the augmentation of the travel and tourism sector. As Muslim tourists yearn for halal cooking, non-Islamic nations are unfurling halal eateries, cafes, and other formations, which would generate contemporary possibilities for market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The spearheading market contenders are highlighting research and development to enhance their offerings and push the market demand. Apart from this, they are acquiring many tactical enterprises involving associations, contemporary commodities instigations, and growing funding to improve the global footprint. To augment and sustain a more aggressive ambiance, the market contenders provide inventive solutions.

Major players operating in halal foods market are:



Al Islami Foods

Al-Falah Halal Foods Ltd.

American Halal Company, Inc.

BRF S.A.

Cargill, Incorporated

DagangHalal Group

Kawan Food Berhad

Midamar Corporation

Nema Food Company

Nestlé S.A One World Foods Inc.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific : The regional market is expanding due to a sizeable Muslim population, which configures a notable consumer base complying with halal dietary practices. Nations such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, with their extensive Muslim populations, have played an important part in modeling the regional market topography.

North America : Growing consciousness and demand for halal commodities amidst a sociologically varied consumer base that surpasses the Muslim population concerns throughout the region are expected to drive North America's halal foods market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Halal Foods Market Segmentation

By Product Type Outlook



Raw Meat

Processed & Packed Food

Bakery & Confectionery Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Specialty Stores Others

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

