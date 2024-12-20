After Palestine Bag Row, Priyanka Gandhi Receives Tote Bag From BJP Symbolic Of '1984' Anti-Sikh Riots Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recently made headlines by flaunting her bag in the Parliament that had Palestine embezzled on it with watermelon symbols. However, this move attracted criticism from the BJP which labelling it as“appeasement.”



After she made this statement, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Aprajita Sarangi gifted a bag with a '1984' printed on it, symbolic of the anti-Sikh riots. According to Times of India report, this development took place on Friday.

Notably, the riots occurred after Prime Indira Gandhi's assassination . In the viral clip, Aprajita Sarangi can be seen gifting the accessory to the Wayanad MP.

In a video, Sarangi was seen handing out the bag to Priyanka, which she accepted and continued walking ahead. She accepted the gift and continued walking ahead. A day before, there was confrontation in the Parliament with respect to Ambedkar. On Thursday, BJP and Congress MPs clashed at the new Parliament's entrance where two BJP MPs sustained head injuries, including Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput.

This comes a day after both parties alleged that Rahul Gandhi pushed through BJP members at Makar Dwar. Even though the Lok Sabha Speaker prohibited demonstrations at Parliament gates, the situation didn't seem to settle down. Both sides ended up filing complaints.

After Priyanka's bold gesture, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya criticised the senior Congress leader and said that she was“a bigger disaster than Rahul Gandhi.” In a post on X, he alleged that Congress party's actions were communal gestures towards Muslims disguised as anti-patriarchy statements and said that the party had become the“New Muslim League.”

Sambit Patra accused the Gandhi family of carrying the bag of appeasement. During a press briefing, he said, "The appeasement bag is the reason behind their rout in elections.” In contrast, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Pakistani politician Fawad Chaudhry lauded the Congress MP.