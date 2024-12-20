7 Dead, 35 Injured In Chemical Truck Collision And Fire In India's Rajasthan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Indian recently reported that a tragic fire incident, caused by a collision between a truck carrying chemicals and several other vehicles, took place in the western part of the country, claiming the lives of seven people and injuring 35 others.

According to Indian media, the incident occurred earlier Friday, December 20 near a station on the“Jaipur-Ajmer” highway in the western state of Rajasthan.

Indian authorities state that the injured, many of whom are in critical condition, were quickly transported to a hospital in the city of Jaipur, the capital of the state.

Meanwhile, officials have warned that the death toll from this fatal event is expected to rise further.

In addition, the fire from the collision involved nearly 40 vehicles, including several trucks and personal cars, complicating firefighting efforts.

Similar incidents in India have previously claimed the lives of many individuals.

It is worth noting that approximately 300 meters of the highway were damaged in the accident, and traffic has been halted in the area due to the disaster.

No further details of the incident have been released yet, but local authorities have confirmed that the collision was severe, and efforts to assist the victims are ongoing.

This tragic accident highlights the ongoing safety concerns on India's highways, where road traffic accidents and their aftermath often have severe consequences. As authorities continue their investigations, it remains critical to address road safety measures and prevent such deadly incidents in the future.

The Indian government and local officials are expected to review the conditions that led to this disaster and take preventive actions to minimize risks associated with hazardous goods transport and road traffic. Enhanced regulations, improved infrastructure, and swift emergency response systems are essential in reducing the impact of such incidents.

